Publication of Exemption Document in relation to the proposed Combination with Aker BP

Lundin Energy AB (”Lundin Energy”) is pleased to note the publication of an Exemption Document, prepared by Aker BP ASA (”Aker BP”), in relation to the proposed combination (the ”Combination”) between Lundin Energy’s E&P business and Aker BP.

The Exemption Document includes among other things:

Relevant risk factors applicable to the Combination and the combined company

Business overview of Aker BP and Lundin Energy’s E&P business

Unaudited pro forma financial statements for the financial year 2021 which has been prepared as if the Combination had taken place on 1 January 2021





Completion of the Combination is conditional upon, among other things, the Combination being approved at the Annual General Meetings of Lundin Energy and Aker BP, respectively, and receipt of necessary governmental clearances. According to a preliminary timetable, completion of the Combination is planned to occur late in the second quarter 2022

The Exemption Document is available on www.lundin-energy.com and www.akerbp.com.





For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations and Communication

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson

Director Media and Corporate Affairs

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com





Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin





