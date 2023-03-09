09.03.2023 10:00:00

Publication of Industrivärden’s 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Industrivärden’s annual report and sustainability report for the financial year 2022 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English translation).

The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties as from March 25, 2023. It can also be ordered on Industrivärden's website.


Stockholm, Sweden, March 9, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 00, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CET on March 9, 2023.

Attachments


