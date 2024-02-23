Publication of Industrivärden’s 2023 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Industrivärden’s annual report for the financial year 2023 and sustainability report 2023 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English translation).





The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties as from March 13, 2024. It can also be ordered on Industrivärden's website or at info@industrivarden.se.





Stockholm, Sweden, February 23, 2024

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 00, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 23, 2024.

