17.03.2022 07:14:00
Publication of Intertrust’s new segment disclosure
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 17 March 2022 – Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust” or "Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today published new segment disclosure to better reflect the way the Company is now organised and managed, following changes in leadership in Western Europe and Americas, which took place in 2021.
As per Q1 2022, Intertrust will report on five segments:
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Cayman Islands
- US Fund Services
- Rest of the World
As per Q1 2022, the following jurisdictions will be reported as part of Rest of the World:
- Western Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland
- Americas: Bahamas, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Curaçao and United States of America
The following tables provide the comparable figures for the four quarters and full year 2021:
|Revenue per segment
(EUR million)
|Underlying
% change1
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|FY 2021
|FY 2021
|The Netherlands
|26.8
|26.6
|24.7
|23.9
|102.0
|-8.6%
|Luxembourg
|25.9
|27.1
|25.9
|26.9
|105.9
|-2.8%
|Cayman Islands
|15.3
|14.2
|13.7
|15.2
|58.4
|-3.7%
|US Fund Services
|13.4
|13.7
|13.9
|15.0
|56.0
|11.7%
|Rest of the World
|58.8
|61.8
|62.1
|66.4
|249.0
|7.7%
|Total Group revenue
|140.3
|143.4
|140.3
|147.3
|571.3
|1.5%
1 Underlying: Current and prior period at constant currency and, if applicable, including pro-forma figures for acquisitions
|Adjusted EBITA per segment
(EUR million)2
|Adjusted EBITA margin
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|FY 2021
|FY 2021
|The Netherlands
|14.4
|12.5
|10.6
|9.8
|47.3
|46.3%
|Luxembourg
|12.0
|11.6
|11.2
|13.8
|48.7
|46.0%
|Cayman Islands
|9.0
|3.9
|5.4
|7.2
|25.5
|43.8%
|US Fund Services
|7.1
|7.6
|7.0
|8.5
|30.1
|53.8%
|Rest of the World
|22.1
|24.5
|25.7
|28.2
|100.6
|40.4%
|HQ & IT
|(19.4)
|(20.2)
|(20.4)
|(22.4)
|(82.4)
|-14.4%3
|Total Group adj. EBITA
|45.3
|39.9
|39.6
|45.1
|169.8
|29.7%
2 Please refer to ‘Reconciliation of performance measures to reported results’ of Intertrust’s quarterly results press releases for further information
on adjusted figures
3 As percentage of Group revenue
Attachment
