Publication of Intertrust’s new segment disclosure

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 17 March 2022 – Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust” or "Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today published new segment disclosure to better reflect the way the Company is now organised and managed, following changes in leadership in Western Europe and Americas, which took place in 2021.

As per Q1 2022, Intertrust will report on five segments:

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Cayman Islands

US Fund Services

Rest of the World

As per Q1 2022, the following jurisdictions will be reported as part of Rest of the World:

Western Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland

Bahamas, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Curaçao and United States of America

The following tables provide the comparable figures for the four quarters and full year 2021:

Revenue per segment

(EUR million) Underlying

% change1 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 The Netherlands 26.8 26.6 24.7 23.9 102.0 -8.6% Luxembourg 25.9 27.1 25.9 26.9 105.9 -2.8% Cayman Islands 15.3 14.2 13.7 15.2 58.4 -3.7% US Fund Services 13.4 13.7 13.9 15.0 56.0 11.7% Rest of the World 58.8 61.8 62.1 66.4 249.0 7.7% Total Group revenue 140.3 143.4 140.3 147.3 571.3 1.5%

1 Underlying: Current and prior period at constant currency and, if applicable, including pro-forma figures for acquisitions

Adjusted EBITA per segment

(EUR million)2 Adjusted EBITA margin Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 The Netherlands 14.4 12.5 10.6 9.8 47.3 46.3% Luxembourg 12.0 11.6 11.2 13.8 48.7 46.0% Cayman Islands 9.0 3.9 5.4 7.2 25.5 43.8% US Fund Services 7.1 7.6 7.0 8.5 30.1 53.8% Rest of the World 22.1 24.5 25.7 28.2 100.6 40.4% HQ & IT (19.4) (20.2) (20.4) (22.4) (82.4) -14.4%3 Total Group adj. EBITA 45.3 39.9 39.6 45.1 169.8 29.7%

2 Please refer to ‘Reconciliation of performance measures to reported results’ of Intertrust’s quarterly results press releases for further information

on adjusted figures

3 As percentage of Group revenue

