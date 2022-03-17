17.03.2022 07:14:00

Publication of Intertrust’s new segment disclosure

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 17 March 2022 Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust” or "Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today published new segment disclosure to better reflect the way the Company is now organised and managed, following changes in leadership in Western Europe and Americas, which took place in 2021.

As per Q1 2022, Intertrust will report on five segments:

  • The Netherlands
  • Luxembourg
  • Cayman Islands
  • US Fund Services
  • Rest of the World

As per Q1 2022, the following jurisdictions will be reported as part of Rest of the World:

  • Western Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland
  • Americas: Bahamas, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Curaçao and United States of America

The following tables provide the comparable figures for the four quarters and full year 2021:

 Revenue per segment
(EUR million)		Underlying
% change1
 Q1 2021Q2 2021Q3 2021Q4 2021FY 2021FY 2021
The Netherlands26.8 26.6 24.7 23.9 102.0 -8.6%
Luxembourg25.9 27.1 25.9 26.9 105.9 -2.8%
Cayman Islands15.3          14.2         13.7 15.2 58.4 -3.7%
US Fund Services13.4 13.7 13.9 15.0 56.0 11.7%
Rest of the World58.8 61.8 62.1 66.4 249.0 7.7%
Total Group revenue140.3 143.4 140.3 147.3 571.3 1.5%

        1   Underlying: Current and prior period at constant currency and, if applicable, including pro-forma figures for acquisitions

 Adjusted EBITA per segment
(EUR million)2		Adjusted EBITA margin
 Q1 2021Q2 2021Q3 2021Q4 2021FY 2021FY 2021
The Netherlands14.4 12.5 10.6 9.8 47.3 46.3%
Luxembourg12.0 11.6 11.2 13.8 48.7 46.0%
Cayman Islands9.0 3.9 5.4 7.2 25.5 43.8%
US Fund Services7.1 7.6 7.0 8.5 30.1 53.8%
Rest of the World22.1 24.5 25.7 28.2 100.6 40.4%
HQ & IT(19.4) (20.2) (20.4) (22.4) (82.4) -14.4%3
Total Group adj. EBITA45.3 39.9 39.6 45.1 169.8 29.7%

2   Please refer to ‘Reconciliation of performance measures to reported results’ of Intertrust’s quarterly results press releases for further information   
    on adjusted figures
3   As percentage of Group revenue

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intertrust N.V.mehr Nachrichten