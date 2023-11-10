|
10.11.2023 12:51:04
Publication of Prospectus
Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc
10 November 2023
Publication of Prospectus
The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:
Information Memorandum dated 8 November 2023 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor)
The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the documents incorporated by reference.
To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.
Information Memorandum dated 8 November 2023
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_911829223/text.multi.stream/1699555067950/38cf343b8377f3bb01f6b0ea880b2bcf0e730592/information-memorandum-2023.pdf
Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023
https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results/latest-results/_jcr_content/root/main/section/simple/call_to_action_copy_/links/item1.stream/1698884779364/b6300917d650f984ba3789220d013ea270f1c5fa/q3-2023-qra-document.pdf
Form 20-F filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2022, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/root/main/section/text_copy.multi.stream/1678364753378/63df38ad4d066c0229e12969b250052265959a3d/form-20-f-2022-final-publication-updated.pdf
Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2022
https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2022/_scripts/download.php?file=shell-annual-report-2022.pdf&id=1397
Form 20-F filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2021, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
https://shell.gcs-web.com/static-files/75397cdf-a244-45a1-83e3-db3ba4df5ffe
Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2021
https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2021/_scripts/download.php?file=shell-annual-report-2021.pdf&id=1273
Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited non-consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2023
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy/text.multi.stream/1692715867750/3e96b3c77381f1ec9531ba371851aa13e8b03abe/sifbv-interim-2023.pdf
Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_938146345/text.multi.stream/1684488707961/e919cad14418fcaf4e9d35d9f98a2d72d92e8a39/annual-report-sifbv-audited-thirty-first-december-2022.pdf
Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_959929246/text.multi.stream/1663922910497/676d06a3600c1c4b945a914b7db75c23d0e2c79b/annual-report-shell-international-finance-bv-audited-dec-2021.pdf
Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2014
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_17188/text.multi.stream/1663919436170/adb339d13dbcfa00f67804a6b85d6419164b70bc/shell-2014-information-memorandum.pdf
Information Memorandum dated 11 August 2015
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_1718850786/text.multi.stream/1663919351726/351faa21a40d70fd3dc309e897817d85c9898afe/shell-2015-information-memorandum.pdf
Information Memorandum dated 9 August 2016
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_655433432/text.multi.stream/1663919262245/341c5fcb88870eba480ce002f5e43b2e334ddf09/shell-2016-information-memorandum.pdf
Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_959929246/text.multi.stream/1663918411781/01c26644e9d323d92fd4a08cdf9547332ddc37e7/icm-information-memorandum.pdf
Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020
https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/root/main/section/list/list_item_copy_938146345/text.multi.stream/1663918147883/e118a973c76e1188f0ce6396718005cd381597c7/information-memorandum-dated-13-august-2020.pdf
Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.
The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996
DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES
Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:27
|Börse London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
06:00
|Shell taps gamers and influencers to boost image among the young (Financial Times)
|
09.11.23
|Gute Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|WDH: Shell verklagt Greenpeace wegen Protests auf Ölplattform (dpa-AFX)
|
09.11.23
|Optimismus in London: FTSE 100-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Energiekonzern: Nach Protest auf Ölplattform - Shell verklagt Greenpeace auf Schadenersatz (Handelsblatt)
|
09.11.23
|Shell-Aktie schwächelt: Shell verklagt gegen Greenpeace (dpa-AFX)
|
09.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 klettert (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|07.11.23
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.23
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.23
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|30,74
|0,99%