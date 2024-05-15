|
15.05.2024 17:43:52
Publication of Prospectus
OSB GROUP PLC
15 May 2024
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the "Company”)
The Company announces today that the base prospectus dated 14 May 2024 (the "Base Prospectus") in relation to its £3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "EMTN Programme”) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing.
To view the full document, paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://www.osb.co.uk/media/qrqn2hob/emtn-prospectus-2024.pdf
A copy of the EMTN Programme will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB Group PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OSB Group PLC Registered Shs
|5,25
|1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.