Publication of Prospectus

OSB GROUP PLC

15 May 2024

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the "Company”)

The Company announces today that the base prospectus dated 14 May 2024 (the "Base Prospectus") in relation to its £3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "EMTN Programme”) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing.

To view the full document, paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.osb.co.uk/media/qrqn2hob/emtn-prospectus-2024.pdf

A copy of the EMTN Programme will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC



Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.