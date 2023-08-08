Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 10:19:53

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

4 August 2023

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the "Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 4 August 2023

Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2023

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 26 September 2022 as supplemented by the first supplement dated 11 November 2022, the second supplement dated 7 February 2023, the third supplement dated 16 March 2023 and the fourth supplement dated 23 May 2023 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell plc's unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2023

https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results/latest-results.html

Prospectus Supplement dated 4 August 2023

v1-shell-supplement-quarter-two-2023.pdf

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

 

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996

 

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen

07.08.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.23 Shell Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.07.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.07.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.23 Shell Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) 28,00 0,00% Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen