30.10.2023 18:07:52

Publication of the 2023 half-year results and financial report postponed

Publication of the 2023 half-year results
and financial report postponed

Cannes, October 30, 2023 at 5:45 pm

Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) announces the postponement of the publication of its Half-Year results and Financial Report due to constraints arising from the change of governance on June 5, 2023.

The publication of the 2023 half-year results and financial report should take place no later than December 22, 2023.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information on www.tonnerdrones.com


Contacts

Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA
Communication financière
jybarbara@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13		Actifin
Amélie Orio
Relations Presse
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com 
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16		 

Attachment


