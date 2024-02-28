|
28.02.2024 17:45:00
Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
Nanterre, 28 February 2024
Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
VINCI filed today its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
*The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing more than 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem VINCI-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Vinci auf 135 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein VINCI-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|VINCI-Aktie in Grün: VINCI erzielt Gewinnrekord (Dow Jones)
|
07.02.24
|Mischkonzern Vinci wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in VINCI von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VINCI
|118,36
|0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.