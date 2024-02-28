28.02.2024 17:45:00

Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Nanterre, 28 February 2024

VINCI filed today its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

*The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing more than 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com



 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

