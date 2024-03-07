|
07.03.2024 17:45:00
Publication of the English version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
Nanterre, 07 March 2024
Publication of the English version of the
2023 Universal Registration Document
The 2023 Universal Registration Document of VINCI is now available in English on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/Annual and half-year reports.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing more than 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in VINCI von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem VINCI-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Vinci auf 135 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein VINCI-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|VINCI-Aktie in Grün: VINCI erzielt Gewinnrekord (Dow Jones)
|
07.02.24
|Mischkonzern Vinci wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)