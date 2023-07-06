ABC arbitrage

Publication of the Responsible Investment policy of its subsidiary ABC arbitrage Asset Management

Wholly-owned subsidiary of ABC arbitrage, ABC arbitrage Asset Management is a French investment management company licensed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). This company applies its expertise to alternative investment funds (AIFs), management mandates, investment strategy consulting and financial instrument portfolio trading contracts to qualified investors and professional clients only.

One year after joining the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), ABC arbitrage Asset Management publishes its Responsible Investment policy. This policy details the company's philosophy and approach to responsible investment, the human and technical resources dedicated to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, the actions implemented and the path forward.

ABC arbitrage Asset Management is committed to continuous improvement, with the aim of increasingly taking ESG factors into account in its alternative investment strategies, even though the existing and traditional pillars and principles of responsible investment are not necessarily relevant to an activity based on quantitative and systematic models. It will therefore regularly enrich and update its Responsible Investment policy accordingly.

Alexandre OSPITAL, Chief Executive Officer of ABC arbitrage Asset Management stated: "The publication of our Responsible Investment policy is a concrete expression of the commitment ABC arbitrage Asset Management has made by joining UNPRI. It is also an important step, which will be followed by other projects. We look forward to continuing our work to foster responsible investment among quantitative systematic participants''.

