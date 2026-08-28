Aroundtown Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939
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28.08.2026 20:49:55
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Final Announcement
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Aroundtown SA (N/A)
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 announced on 26 January 2026
In the period from 26 January 2026 up to and including 28 August 2026, a total number of 98,440,122 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 of Aroundtown SA (the “Company”).
On 26 January 2026, the commencement of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 was disclosed by way of an ad-hoc-announcement as well as by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 was conducted based on the authorisation granted by the general meeting of the Company on 26 June 2024. The Company repurchased a total number of 98,440,122 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 2.5396 excluding incidental costs. This corresponds to 6.4% of the Company's share capital. The total price of the repurchased shares was EUR 250 million excluding incidental costs.The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by the Company.
Information on the individual share buy-back transactions is also published on the Company's website at www.aroundtown.de under section “Investor Relations”.
Luxembourg, 28 August 2026
The Board of Directors
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983, CH1571219398, XS3440165937
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|N/A
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|Sequence No.:
|441413
|EQS News ID:
|2390620
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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