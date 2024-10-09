|
09.10.2024 22:30:00
Publication relating to transparency notifications
REGULATED INFORMATION
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 9, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
BlackRock, Inc.
On October 7, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons following a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,032,521 shares and 83,900 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on October 1, 2024 (34,389,015).
The notification dated October 3, 2024 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.)
- BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 1, 2024
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
- Denominator: 34,389,015
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|1,016,861
|1,006,161
|2.93%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|46
|46
|0.00%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1,080
|1,080
|0.00%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|25,234
|25,234
|0.07%
|Subtotal
|1,043,221
|1,032,521
|3.00%
|TOTAL
|1,032,521
|0
|3.00%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Securities Lent
|83,000
|0.24%
|physical
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|Securities Lent
|900
|0.00%
|physical
|TOTAL
|83,900
|0.24%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|1,116,421
|3.25%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
- Additional information: As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
Attachment
