Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 9, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
FMR LLC
On May 2, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from FMR LLC. Based on the notification, FMR LLC (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,111,240 voting rights, consisting of 987,776 voting rights linked to securities and 123,464 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.97% of the total number of voting rights on April 29, 2025 (37,427,265).
The notification dated May 2, 2025 contains the following information:
- Reason for the
notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: FMR LLC (with address at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: April 29, 2025
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
- Denominator: 37,427,265
- Notified
details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|FMR LLC
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
|1,613,630
|773,382
|2.07%
|FIAM LLC
|258
|258
|0.00%
|FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited
|214,136
|0.57%
|Subtotal
|1,613,888
|987,776
|2.64%
|TOTAL
|987,776
|2.64%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
|Stock Loan
|123,464
|0.33%
|physical
|TOTAL
|123,464
|0.33%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|1,111,240
|2.97%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC; FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC; FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC; FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.
- Additional information: The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in the above section "Notified details” arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in the above section "Notified details” are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
