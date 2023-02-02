Publicis Groupe Annual Earnings, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK), a French advertising and public relations company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the full year, supported by an increase in revenue.

For the year, the Paris-headquartered company posted a net income of 1.222 billion euros or 4.82 euros per share, higher than 1.027 billion euros or 4.08 euros per share of 2021.

Pre-tax income of consolidate companies stood at 1.648 billion euros, compared with 1.343 billion euros of last fiscal.

Operating income was reported at 1.767 billion euros compared with 1.434 billion euros of last year.

The Group generated revenue of 12.572 billion euros, higher than previous year's 10.487 billion euros.

For the full-year, the company has proposed a dividend of 2.90 euros per share, higher than last year's 2.40 euros per share.