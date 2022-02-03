Publicis Groupe FY21 Net Income Rises, Net Revenue Up 8.0%; Issues 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to the Groupe was 1.03 billion euros, an increase of 78.3% from previous year. Earnings per share was 4.08 euros compared to 2.38 euros. Headline earnings per share was 5.02 euros compared to 4.27 euros.

Full year net revenue was 10.49 billion euros, up by 8.0% compared to 9.71 billion euros, prior year. Organic growth was at 10%, for the fiscal year.

Fourth quarter net revenue was 2.93 billion euros, up 13.1% from prior year. Organic growth was 9.3%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company plans to deliver organic growth between 4% and 5%, with an operating margin and free cash flow at the same record levels as in 2021, approximately 17.5% and 1.4 billion euros respectively.

The Groupe expects first-quarter organic growth to be slightly above the full year guidance range.