Publicis Groupe FY23 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Organic Growth In Q1, FY24

(RTTNews) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net income attributable to the Groupe grew 7.4 percent to 1.31 billion euros from last year's 1.22 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 5.23 euros, up 7.4 percent from last year's 4.87 euros. Headline earnings per share were 6.96 euros, compared to 6.35 euros a year ago.

Revenue for the year grew 4.3 percent to 14.80 billion euros from last year's 14.20 billion euros. Net revenue was 13.10 billion euros, up 4.2 percent from 12.57 billion euros a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, net revenue was 3.54 billion euros, up 2.3 percent on a reported basis and 5.7 percent organically.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of 3.40 euros per share, a 17 percent increase compared to prior year. It will be submitted to the vote of its shareholders at its next AGM on May 29.

The company also announced a share repurchase plan of circa 200 million euros in order to stabilize the number of shares in circulation.

Looking ahead, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said, "Entering 2024, we feel confident in sustaining this momentum, just as we've done for the last four years with a +4.7 percent CAGR, twice the industry average. We anticipate delivering +4 to +5 percent organic growth while maintaining our historically high operating margin at 18 percent. When it comes to Q1, we expect to significantly outperform the industry with an organic growth within our full year guidance."

