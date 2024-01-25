Publicis Groupe Q4 Revenues Rise; To Invest EUR 300 Mln Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 2.3 percent to 3.54 billion euros from last year's 3.46 billion euros. Organic growth in the fourth quarter was 5.7 percent.

On a regional basis, all geographies, except Asia Pacific, recorded revenue growth.

North America revenues were 2.16 billion euros, up 1.2 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent organically. The U.S., 60 percent of revenue, delivered 6.1 percent organic growth.

Europe revenues of 851 million euros grew 4.5 percent on a reported basis and 4.3 percent organically despite high comparables, notably in the UK.

Middle East and Africa grew organically by 9.7 percent, and Latin America 13.9 percent.

Asia Pacific revenues fell 1.5 percent on reported basis, but grew 4 percent on organic terms, led by China returning to growth.

For fiscal 2023, total revenues were 13.10 billion euros, up 4.2 percent on a reported basis and 6.3 percent organically.

The company plans to publish fiscal 2023 results on February 8, before the market opens.

Publicis further said it plans to invest 300 million euros over the next three years as it becomes a true Intelligent System.

For 2024 alone, the group anticipates an investment of 100 million euros, with 50 percent on people, focused on upskilling, training and recruitment, and 50 percent on technology, through licenses, IT software and cloud infrastructure.

In Paris, Publicis Groupe is currently trading at 89.80 euros, up 1.17 percent.