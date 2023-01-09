Publisher Audience Monetization Company ArcSpan Technologies Welcomes Programmatic Data Analytics Leader Ben Diesbach and Senior Software Engineer Jose Cabal-Ugaz to Veteran Team

Bolstering first-party data AI and engineering solutions to enhance programmatic advertising success

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies (www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience data monetization and optimization company announced it has named Ben Diesbach as Vice President, Analytics and Data Science and Jose Cabral-Ugaz as Senior Software Engineer. Ben brings a wealth of programmatic advertising data analytics experience while Jose has delivered a range of adtech software products as ArcSpan continues its focus on boosting addressable audience revenue success for leading publishers and first-party audience data owners.

Diesbach is responsible for leading ArcSpan's analytics and data science team and delivering artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine-learning driven audience data solutions as part of ArcSpan's "audience engine" data-processing platform. With nearly fifteen years' programmatic data analytics experience gained at VivaKi/Publicis, Accordant Media (Dentsu), Goodway Group and PMG Digital, Diesbach is a respected digital media veteran who is passionate about leveraging his buy-side experience to help sell-side publisher customers navigate a rapidly evolving, data-driven media marketplace. Diesbach reports directly to Chris Guenther, ArcSpan's Chief Operating Officer.

Cabal-Ugaz is tasked with accelerating how ArcSpan's first-party contextual and behavioral data platform technology captures, segments, and enhances customers' audience data that is transacted and optimized via SSP, DSP and other data and identity technology partners. With over ten years' adtech software and product experience honed at AppNexus (Xandr), United Technologies and Kargo, MIT educated Cabal-Ugaz is a seasoned software engineer adept at building scalable data technology systems and platforms for display, video and mobile/APP environments. Cabal-Ugaz reports directly to Balaji Rao, ArcSpan's Head of Engineering.

"We are thrilled and fortunate to have both Ben and Jose join ArcSpan's growing team. The depth and breadth of ArcSpan's skilled team strengthens our product solutions and overall customer success," said Art Muldoon, CEO and Co-founder. "I look forward to seeing Ben and Jose help accelerate ArcSpan's industry leadership as publishers demand more efficient and effective audience data solutions to generate incremental revenue," added Garret Vreeland, CCO and Co-founder.

Ben Diesbach commented, "Better utilization of first-party data represents an enormous upside revenue opportunity for publishers. Today, as much as 80% of publisher's audience data is sub optimally organized. I see how publishers and retailers can better align their audience data to help the buy-side reach the right people and maximize their KPIs through ArcSpan's purpose-built data monetization solutions. I'm excited to be working on cutting-edge data artificial intelligence and machine-learning solutions to help publishers achieve the full value of their efforts to support making the best content available to consumers."

Jose Cabal-Ugaz also said, "I'm excited to help publishers and retailers build greater scale for their revenue operations and unlock the value of first-party data through automation and innovative data tools and processes. ArcSpan's tech platform, integrated for first-party data transactions via SSPs, DSPs and other adtech partners, represents a step-change for the industry that will outperform legacy solutions and ineffective data decisioning."

Founded in 2020, ArcSpan helps leading digital publishers and retail brands take control of their audience monetization operations and leverage the advantages of utilizing first-party data. ArcSpan's enterprise software is designed to integrate addressable audience data management solutions with digital sales tracking and optimization tools to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of digital advertising success.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies offers a best-in-class addressable audience segmentation and revenue optimization platform for leading digital publishers and brands to navigate the "Identity Revolution." As publishers seek to adapt to a first-party addressable audience marketplace, ArcSpan's Audience Engine boosts customer revenue by enhancing the quality and quantity of real-time targetable audiences while tracking and optimizing to sales KPIs across digital channels. ArcSpan's enterprise technology product suite and data solutions drive on-site and off-site monetization success.

Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media / dentsu, NewsCorp, OpenSlate and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City. www.arcspan.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publisher-audience-monetization-company-arcspan-technologies-welcomes-programmatic-data-analytics-leader-ben-diesbach-and-senior-software-engineer-jose-cabal-ugaz-to-veteran-team-301716824.html

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies