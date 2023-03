Publishers Want a Legal Fight Before AI Takes Flight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A new mega talent is making a big splash in publishing, and everyone is desperate to know: who is this ChatGPT? And who are its biggest influences?At recent meetings hosted by publishing trade group the News Media Alliance, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, publishers wondered out loud if Silicon Valley's so-called large language models are largely modeled after their intellectual property... and if publishers are therefore entitled to any AI -generated profits.Continue reading