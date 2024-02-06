|
06.02.2024 18:01:35
Publishing of Eimskip's Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 and Q4 results
Investor meeting on 14 February 2024
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023 and fourth quarter 2023 results after market closing on Tuesday 13 February.
Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 14 February at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.
The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.
Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.
For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com
