28.01.2022 13:00:00
Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2021
ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 28 JANUARY 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. EET
Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 12.30 EET. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.
Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the fourth quarter 2021.
Date and time: Friday, 11 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET
You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2022_0211_q4
To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
United Kingdom: +44 (0)33 033 69600
United States, LA: +1 323-701-0170
United States, NY: +1 646-828-8082
The conference ID code: 953251
The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EET and a recording of the webcast later during the day.
ENENTO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
