PubMatic and LiveRamp Post-Cookie Partnership Boosts Publisher eCPMs 101%

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP) and PubMatic’s (Nasdaq: PUBM) global partnership to deliver improved omnichannel addressability is helping publishers worldwide boost their effective CPM (eCPM) up to 101%, according to a just-released case study. As well, the results show that by integrating with LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and leveraging PubMatic’s Identity Hub, publishers are able to connect their authenticated inventory with advertiser demand to significantly increase fill rate, yield and overall revenue across cookieless environments globally. Moreover, all of this can be done while enhancing individual privacy and the publisher’s control of their audiences and inventory.

"Authenticated inventory simply performs better and is a huge incentive when we’re having conversations with our top advertisers. In leveraging ATS with PubMatic’s Identity Hub, we’ve been able to realize significant outcomes and monetize our inventory without third-party cookies, while also providing enhanced value to consumers via more impactful and personalized experiences,” said Brandt Best, director of programmatic, FloSports.

Regardless of the delay in third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, according to StatCounter nearly 40% of the browser market is already cookieless (e.g., Safari, Firefox). This underscores the need for solutions, such as those from LiveRamp and PubMatic, that set publishers up for success today and into the future. LiveRamp and PubMatic found that 145 publishers using ATS via Identity Hub achieved higher CPMs on Safari and Firefox (web and mobile web), and increased their ability to convert ad requests to served impressions across inventory. This further supports the efficacy and durability of Identity Hub and ATS across browser environments today and in the future. Specific performance metrics included:

101% increase in eCPM in cookieless browsers

in cookieless browsers 255% increase in fill rate

615% increase in RPM (Revenue per Mille) across cookieless browsers

"The strong results from our partnership with PubMatic are irrefutable evidence that there is a sustainable future in an ecosystem built on authentications and trust, that will benefit publishers, buyers and consumers equitably,” stated Travis Clinger, senior vice president, addressability and ecosystem, LiveRamp. "Of course there is urgency to explore privacy-first identity solutions in the wake of eventual third-party cookie deprecation, but even more than that, we’re seeing urgency and immediacy because ATS outperforms third-party cookies.”

Global publishers looking to seamlessly manage their identity solutions can easily access ATS via Identity Hub. ATS enables publishers to recognize known users on their sites in real time, unlocking data-informed targeting and increasing the value of their inventory, all without relying on third-party cookies or device IDs.

"These results speak to the enormous opportunity that many publishers have when tapping into our global integration,” added Andrew Baron, senior vice president of marketplace at PubMatic. "While major changes may be on the horizon, publishers that have already prepared for the cookieless future are winning. Not only are they realizing substantial gains now, but they are also getting a head start on building a trusted ecosystem that will set them apart as the industry evolves.”

Interested in learning more about LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution and Identity Infrastructure?

About LiveRamp:

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 16 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

