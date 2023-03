PubMatic Earnings Highlight a Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following a slew of disappointing earnings reports from companies reliant on digital advertising revenue (barring a few exceptions), investors likely weren't expecting anything impressive from advertising technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) when it released its fourth-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.Investors had a pretty good heads-up about the challenges the company was facing; management had provided underwhelming fourth-quarter revenue guidance when it reported its third-quarter results. So it might not come as much of a surprise to hear that PubMatic's fourth-quarter revenue fell 2% year over year.What was the culprit behind the sudden weakness relative to its strong full-year results and its consistently robust growth since its initial public offering in 2020? An uncertain and challenging macroeconomic environment.Continue reading