PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability.



Barry, who joined the company in 2016, will relocate from Sydney to New York for the new role. He will provide overall leadership across multiple cross functional teams and lead efforts with publishers to ensure they monetise their inventory and drive better outcomes for advertisers.

Barry has been responsible for rolling out the company’s Addressability Suite across APAC, and working with leading data and identity partners in the region.

PubMatic’s Addressability Suite includes Audience Encore, which enables data companies, publishers, and advertisers to buy and sell first-party data and utilize it to create targeted advertising offerings including campaigns with higher match rates. In addition to Audience Encore, PubMatic’s Addressability Suite also includes PubMatic’s identity management layer for publishers, Identity Hub.

Significant changes to the digital advertising industry, including the phase-out of cookies, compel brands to implement software that enables them to reach the right audiences across all channels, and PubMatic is well-positioned to provide access to these audiences.

"Addressability is a key opportunity for our industry in the coming years. PubMatic fosters collaboration and innovation between technology, publisher and buyer stakeholders to ensure that every entity benefits”, said Barry. "PubMatic’s Addressability Suite helps future-proof our industry, keeps publishers creating diverse content, and drives advertiser ROI, while respecting user experience and choice, so I’m excited to be taking on this role”.

Barry has also been involved with the IAB in Australia, becoming a member in 2016, and chairing the Executive Tech Council, and was was one of the founding members of the IAB Mentorship program. Barry's experience will augment PubMatic's already active role with the IAB in the US.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the Addressability team. We’ve been building an innovative Addressability business which we plan to further accelerate under his leadership”, said Andrew Baron, Senior Vice President, Marketplace & Addressability at PubMatic.

PubMatic said a replacement for Barry’s previous role will be named in the new year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 16 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

(917) 826-1103

