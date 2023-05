PubMatic Is Crushing It in 2 Key Areas

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a provider of an advertising technology (ad tech) platform for publishers to maximize the yield they get on their digital-advertising technology, reported first-quarter results that were much better than expected on Tuesday. This is especially good to hear during a period of heightened macroecnomic uncertainty. Revenue of $55.4 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 beat analysts' average forecast for revenue of $50.9 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.22, respectively. "Our results reinforce the value of our platform with innovative solutions that drive increased stickiness and superior outcomes for publishers and buyers," said PubMatic co-founder and CEO Rajeev Goel in the company's first-quarter earnings release.While PubMatic's financial results were notable, it's the "increased stickiness" the company is seeing with its publishers and buyers that may be the most notable takeaway from the update. Let's explore exactly what this "stickiness" looks like -- and where it's coming from.