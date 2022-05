PubMatic Reports Strong Growth in a Tough Environment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sell-side ad technology platform PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) just put up some solid numbers for its shareholders -- particularly in light of the tough operating environment it's facing. Its top line increased 25% year over year to $54.6 million. These are refreshing results from a digital advertising company after a number of digital advertising companies, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), posted growth well below this for the same period.PubMatic's 25% year-over-year growth in its first quarter is particularly impressive when investors consider the tough year-ago comparison the tech company was up against. In the first quarter of 2021, revenue soared 54% year over year. Further, PubMatic's first-quarter 2022 revenue is above the midpoint of management's guidance range for the period, despite the macro environment for advertising budgets deteriorating (due primarily to the war in Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding the impact of rising interest rates on the economy) since the company provided its first-quarter outlook.Continue reading