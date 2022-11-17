|
17.11.2022 14:21:00
PubMatic's Momentum Suddenly Slows -- Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
It should come as no surprise that PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) experienced a sharp drop in its growth trajectory in the third quarter. With the global economic outlook getting murky and the U.S. Federal Reserve still hiking interest rates amid a clearly slowing business environment, the correct assumption was always that advertising activity was going to take a hit. Queue the music -- that's exactly what happened.PubMatic's meager 11% growth rate in Q3 gave me pause, and it should give you pause too if you're a shareholder. But is it time to sell the stock and move on?Tiny PubMatic's revenue of $64.5 million in Q3 wasn't all bad. The company operates on the supply side of the digital advertising industry. It works primarily with media publishers selling ad slots, versus demand-side platforms like The Trade Desk that work with buyers of ads (marketers). Growth is growth, and many industry players have experienced even more abrupt slowdowns as of late. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!