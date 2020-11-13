+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2020 17:30:00

Pucara Gold Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Zuker, Chief Executive Officer, Pucara Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TORO) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Pucara Gold is a well-financed junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and controls nine precious and base metal projects, including its flagship Lourdes Gold Project, located in Ayacucho, Peru. Pucara is advancing six projects while the remaining three are under option agreements with strategic partners. For more information please visit www.pucaragold.com

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren am Freitag im Plus. Anleger in den USA greifen auch am Freitag zu. In Fernost verbuchten die Börsen am Freitag Abschläge.

