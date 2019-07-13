Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Receives Coveted Award from Travel + Leisure

MAZATLÁN, Mexico, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Mazatlán has been voted to the elite roster of "World's Best Awards 2019" by the readers of Travel + Leisure, the prestigious consumer travel magazine. Specifically, Emerald Bay cracked the "Top 15 Resort Hotels in Mexico" list, an incredible accomplishment for the stylish beachfront property.

"Travel + Leisure readers explore far and wide, and the hotels that impress them reflect not only their high standards but also their ever-expanding sense of curiosity and adventures," stated the magazine's editors. "Every year for its 'World's Best Awards' survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. A handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings, and luxurious amenities." Mexico's resorts, the publication stated, are perennial favorites among globetrotters.

The only AAA Four-Diamond resort in Mazatlán, Emerald Bay, an all-suite hotel set above a beautiful crescent beach in a vibrant resort area on the sunny Pacific coast, sets the pace for excellence in the region. Nestled on 20 acres overlooking the ocean, Emerald Bay offers its own private beach, lush tropical gardens dotted with koi ponds, a pair of oceanfront swimming pools with swim-up bars, and neoclassical architecture inspired by Old Mazatlán.

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities and pursuits, including yoga classes, nature preserve tours, tennis, bartending and cooking classes, Spanish lessons and creative children's activities. Each of the hotel's 378 junior and master suites features a private terrace or balcony with panoramic beach and ocean and views. Winding pathways lead from the hotel to the sea, where white swans, pink flamingos and peacocks frequent the pools amid 150-year-old mangroves.

Body, mind and spirit are renewed at the resort's world-class Armonia Spa, which offers restorative treatments including holistic massage therapies, spa rituals, and body and hand treatments. Armonia Spa also features steam rooms with aromatherapy, Swiss and mist showers, vascular and reflexology hydrotherapy baths, ice fountains, bi-thermal showers, hot water pools, cold water plunges, Jacuzzis and relaxation lounges. Pampering beauty services, wellness and personal care classes are also available.

Emerald Bay's deluxe all-inclusive plans include breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, with award-winning restaurants ranging from casual to gourmet. Emerald Bay is renowned for La Cordeliere, its French cuisine and festive themed buffets served in a casually elegant dining room or on a lovely shaded terrace. La Cordeliere's Champagne Sunday Brunch is outstanding.

Equally intriguing is the resort's unique restaurant, Casa 46, located in the heart of downtown Mazatlán, from which it takes its design inspiration. This concept melds historical elegance with contemporary flair, and boasts a magnificent view of the Machado Square. Casa 46 is the place to enjoy the splendor of downtown Mazatlán with the city's best food and ambience.

Emerald Bay is also an enchanting locale for a destination wedding, with 7,000 square feet of beautiful wedding and event space available, including a poolside esplanade, romantic garden gazebos and a pristine beach.

For additional information or to make reservations, access the web site at https://www.pueblobonito.com/resorts/emerald-bay.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include eight award-winning properties in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, all offering luxury all-inclusive options. Each of the properties has its own personality, design and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is located in the famous Golden Zone. Both resorts are great for family vacations and romantic getaways. For more information visit http://www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Twitter @PuebloBonito.

SOURCE Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts