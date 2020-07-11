PÜR The Complexion Authority™ Teams up With Beauty Influencer Raw Beauty Kristi to Create a Collection that Celebrates Duality

ATLANTA, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PÜR The Complexion Authority™ recently announced a collaboration with @RawBeautyKristi. A beauty and lifestyle influencer with a combined following of over 1.6 million across social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Kristi prides herself on giving people honest product reviews and fun and unique makeup tutorials. She also has many videos documenting her life where she speaks candidly about health, her love of animals, family, weight loss and more. With this collection, PÜR® beauties and Raw Beauty Kristi fans will have a chance to embrace and celebrate their duality with the same good-for-your-skin products one can expect to see from PÜR. Kristi was not a passive creator during the execution of the collection, and she was heavily involved from start to finish. Kristi wanted the collection to focus on duality, representing both sides of her personality. Some days she may want a natural, earth-toned makeup look, and other days she wants to be bold, bright and colorful. Embrace your every makeup mood with this collection, because we all have different sides and that is what makes you, Ü!

Kristi was quoted saying, "The moment I met the PÜR team, we immediately clicked. When they reached out asking if I would want to collaborate on a product with them, I instantly jumped to say yes because the team is just so kind and wonderful and down to earth, but even more, their products are high-quality without compromising ethics. That is incredibly important to me."

Tisha Thompson, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, said, "PÜR has always been a huge fan of Kristi and our values on kindness, honesty and wellness aligned perfectly." "Kristi's creative expression and vulnerability to be unapologetically herself made this collaboration unfold effortlessly, and myself and the team were more than excited to partner with her."

This collection features two curated sets of cruelty free PRO Eyelashes to amplify any eye look using the most beautiful faux silk lashes that instantly add length, volume and drama with a lightweight feel. And a palette featuring 18 color-rich pressed pigments encased in a unique 'flipbook' style package adorned with fun and quirky sketches hand-drawn by Kristi herself. All 18 shades were named by Kristi, with each representing someone or something she loves. The palette features can't-live-without shades ranging from cool and warm everyday neutrals to bold, inspiring colors that are uniquely formulated to deliver unrivaled color payoff with highly blendable textures.

Meet the Collection

Double-sided Pressed Pigment Palette | Cruelty Free ● Vegan Friendly ● Gluten Free. This dual-sided palette comes with 18 pressed pigments, two mirrors and a custom color story. With one half being bold, and the other more neutral.

3-D Cruelty Free Luxe Lashes | Lashes are 3-D, making them more feathery and natural-looking!

STYLES | 2 (sold separately) Lovely ● Can't be Bothered

Shop the entire collection on purcosmetics.com and ulta.com starting on 7/12/2020

About PÜR

Since the brand's inception in 2002, we have redefined clean beauty with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties multitasking beauty solutions that support—never compromise—their lifestyle. Designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty, our complete product mix is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off!

Regarded globally as "The Complexion Authority™, PÜR™ offers those of all ages, races and skin types high-performance beauty solutions and skin-loving products. By focusing as much on the ingredients left out of formulas as included, PÜR sets the standard for a better kind of beauty. From efficacious complexion and color makeup to transformative skincare, our skin-enhancing formulas are clinically proven to deliver. PÜR is proud to be cruelty free, paraben free, gluten free, talc free, petrolatum free, mineral oil free and SLS free.

