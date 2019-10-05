Puerto Rico Tourism Company welcomes Tropic Ocean Airways' Seaplanes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), Carla Campos, welcomed Tropic Ocean Airways to Puerto Rico during a round table with the press held today in Bahía Urbana. The chief executive officer of the airline, Rob Ceravolo, and the president of the Caribbean division and general counsel, Bryan Winters, discussed details about the start of its operations on the Island and plans to establish a base of amphibious airplanes in Puerto Rico.

Tropic Ocean Airways establishes a base of operations in San Juan, to complement its other bases at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and the Miami Seaplane Base (X44).

The airline, specializing in luxury airlift solutions for elevated travel experiences, offering private charter flights, scheduled trips, dock-to-yacht and cargo services, will be offering domestic flights to all Puerto Rico airports and safe water landing areas, including the islands of Vieques and Culebra, and neighboring international destinations.

Charter itineraries are tailored to meet the bespoke needs of each guests and are anticipated to include flights to the British Virgin Islands, such as Necker Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla. In addition, the airline will offer charter flights, sightseeing and day trip excursions from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Flights can depart from the Jet Aviation private FBO terminal at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), Bahia Urbana dock in the harbor at Old San Juan, or any other suitable location depending on the needs of guests. Tropic Ocean Airways' fleet of factory-new Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft, are equipped executive seating for up to eight guests and are extremely versatile with the ability to take off from a runway and land on the water and vice versa.

"At the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, we welcome Tropic Ocean Airways to the Island, as they begin the first stage of operations in Puerto Rico with an aircraft that will use San Juan as its base port, but will have the ability to take off and land anywhere on the Island, whether by sea or land," said Campos. "In addition to expanding our air access, the establishment of San Juan as the second base of operations for Tropic Ocean Airways strengthens the positioning of our Island as the connector of the Caribbean region and has the potential to increase passenger movement and creation of new jobs in the short and long term."

Rob Ceravolo, founder and CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways, and U.S. Navy TOPGUN fighter pilot, expressed, "Modern amphibious seaplane service has been proven to improve connectivity in hard-to-reach areas with less environmental impact. Our entire team of over 100 aviation professionals is committed to our investment in the Puerto Rico tourism and aviation industries, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to bring our luxury service to the island. We are excited to call Puerto Rico our second home and look forward to growing in the region."

Tropic Ocean Airways is the recipient of the highly coveted ARGUS Gold rating for safety and has five-star customer service rating on TripAdvisor.

SOURCE Tropic Ocean Airways