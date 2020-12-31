Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Puhui" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PHCF), a third-party wealth management service provider, today announced the completion of its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on December 30, 2020 at the Company's headquarters located at Rooms 801 and 802, 8th Floor, W1 Office Building, Oriental Commerce Tower, No.1 Chang An Street, Dong Cheng District, Beijing, PRC 100006.

Shareholder voting outcomes from the annual general meeting resulted in the re-election of Mr. Zhe Ji, Mr. Jun Wang, Mr. Qingbin Meng and Mr. Zhi Su to Puhui's Board of Directors. Friedman LLP was also re-appointed as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The Company's main operating activities are carried out through Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and its subsidiaries.

