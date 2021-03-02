PUI Audio Unveils Innovative Audio Simulation Tool

DAYTON, Ohio, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- The team at PUI Audio has unveiled an intuitive new tool, putting the power to "Be Heard!," directly in the hands of their customers.

The PUI Audio Simulator was officially unveiled company-wide to the PUI sales team and manufacturing representative sales network on February 18 during the national sales kickoff, which took place virtually this year.

The simulation tool is the first in the industry and is a web-based application with the ability to digitally replicate actual frequencies and varying types of sound waves. The tool allows users to log in, explore, select, and test audio components before identifying which components they need to implement the desired solution.

PUI Audio CEO Paul Spain said the company designed the tool to simulate the experience of an in-person meeting with a PUI representative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we embarked on this project, we realized the benefits of this initiative would have far reaching impact beyond the temporary need for a virtual solution," he said. "I am incredibly proud of the effort by our team to create this state-of-the-art simulation tool and be the first in our industry."

Users of the simulator are now able to experiment with sound variations to identify the exact output they need. Users can then identify the components necessary to achieve the desired goals and reach out to the sales team for quotes and solutions all in one on-line experience. Users unsure of what types of components they might need, can take the tool a step further and utilize the product wizard, answering a few simple questions to identify the right product combination.

Brian Coleman, PUI Audio Vice-President of Sales, stated that the PUI team is currently distributing the tool throughout its existing customer base but is also planning to make the tool accessible via the company's website and other channels, so that anyone can use it, following registration with the company.

"With the addition of The PUI Audio Simulator to the resources available to our customers, we are able to empower design engineers across all industries with a level of freedom and creativity while experimenting with audio that is like nothing they've ever experienced," he said. "Coupled with the expertise of our internal audio engineering and technical sales team, this web-based tool really does unlock the potential for possibilities and creative solutions to a broad range of challenges and removes any roadblocks in the way."

PUI Audio is also working on additional enhancements for the tool and plans to roll out several exciting updates to the simulator throughout 2021 and 2022.

To learn more about the PUI Audio Simulator Tool, please see this video.

PUI Audio, Inc. is a Dayton-based audio component manufacturer. Founded in 1972, the company has built a strong reputation for its creative solutions and engineering expertise, helping clients in medical, industrial, security and consumer markets to, "Be heard!" no matter what the need.

