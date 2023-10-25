Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Pulmonary Hypertension Association Provide Guidance on Pulmonary Hypertension Related to Interstitial Lung Disease

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and Pulmonary Hypertension Association have developed a position statement that addresses gaps in the screening, diagnosis and treatment of patients living with pulmonary hypertension (PH) related to interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The PH-ILD position statement, featuring a version for patients and a version for healthcare providers, reflects input from experts in interstitial lung disease (ILD), PH, PH-ILD and patient representatives.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and ILD. PF, a form of ILD, can have many causes and they can all be associated with PH. PF causes chronic damage in the tissues of the lungs. When PF is more severe, there is a greater chance of developing PH, which is defined as high blood pressure in the lungs and can lead to right heart failure.

"People living with PH-ILD have a greater symptom burden and worse outcomes compared to those with interstitial lung disease alone, and until recently, there have been no effective or approved treatments for these patients," said Dr. Franck Rahaghi, President, CEO and CMO for the PFF. "The goal of our position statement is to raise awareness of PH-ILD and to share the latest knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of this complex condition."

"Pulmonary fibrosis and ILD are two of many conditions and diseases associated with a higher risk of PH, which can severely affect a person's quality of life," said Matt Granato, President and CEO of PHA. "These statements should help facilitate early diagnosis and treatment, which is key to improving outcomes for PH-ILD patients."

The statement advises that it is important to screen ILD patients for PH early after ILD diagnosis. Worsening breathing symptoms, physical exam findings, oxygen levels, or changes in breathing tests and/or walking tests should prompt consideration of and evaluation for PH-ILD. While non-invasive tests can help to screen for the condition, right heart catheterization is necessary for making the diagnosis of PH-ILD.

The statement also provides information on therapies for PH-ILD, including pulmonary vasodilator medication, treatment of the underlying disease, and supportive interventions, such as supplemental oxygen and lung transplantation.

For patients seeking more information on PH-ILD, the position statement is available here. Healthcare providers can find more comprehensive information here.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is the country's oldest and largest nonprofit association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs with no cure. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on X (Formerly Twitter) , Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn .

