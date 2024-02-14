Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results For CellFX NsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter Study; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), Wednesday announced positive results from the 60-day post-procedure evaluations of four initial patients with atrial fibrillation in the CellFX nsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter First-in-Human Feasibility Study.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rate, which can eventually lead to blood clots in the heart.

Dr. Vivek Reddy, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, NY said the feasibility study revealed favorable durable pulmonary vein isolation data.

Pulse Biosciences expects to enroll up to 30 patients in the current study. However, the company warned that the risks associated with cardiac surgery remain intact.

In the pre-market activity, Pulse Biosciences's stock is gaining 6.41 percent, to $8.30 on the Nasdaq.