Pulse Biosciences Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For CellFX NsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) announced receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for its novel CellFX nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System for use in the ablation of soft tissue in percutaneous and intraoperative surgical procedures.

The CellFX nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System consists of a percutaneous needle electrode for use with the Company's proprietary CellFX nsPFA Console.

The novel electrode is designed to harness and deliver the key advantages of nsPFA energy, enabling precise, nonthermal removal of cellular tissue without damage to noncellular structures or inducing thermal necrosis. This percutaneous electrode is designed for non-cardiac applications.