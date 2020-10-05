Pulse Protein Market Is Estimated To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of Over 5% During The 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse-based protein is linked with many benefits such as lower risk of stroke, cancer, and death from heart disease. Pulse protein also has essential amino acids, as compared to animal protein. Animal protein contains a high amount of saturated fat and dietary cholesterol, which increases heart diseases. Pulse proteins are healthy and delicious meat-free food, ideal for vegetarians and personal wellbeing.

The global pulse protein markethas witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Pulse Protein Market Study

By form, pulse protein isolates will experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2020–2030. The key contributing factor is that isolates witness increasing demand in established markets such as North America and Western Europe .

and . Owing to the higher utilization rate of pulse protein in bakery & confectionery, snacks, & cereals, and others, food & beverage application is witnessing the highest market value share in the global pulse protein market.

Lupine and lentils source of pulse protein is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for lupine-based protein for sport & energy nutrition and beverage applications.

Pulse protein such as pea protein is trending in the plant-based protein industry, on the back of its high protein concentration and no harmful effects on the body which has further increased its uses in numerous end-use industries.

"Manufactures in the pulse protein market are expected to acquire extensive profits by offering pulse protein to sports & energy nutrition manufacturers due to rising demand for plant-based protein among athletes and health conscious consumers. Furthermore, pulse protein finds numerous application in the food & beverage industry, which is another beneficial factor for the market. However, the growing impact of COVID-19 disease on various industries is expected to have a moderate impact on the growth of the global pulse protein market," says a PMR analyst.

Pulse Protein Market: Competitive Landscape

The pulse protein market is fragmented in nature. Key manufacturers are increasing production capacity and development of new pulse-based protein facilities to satisfy the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients in established markets such as North America and Europe. Manufacturers are also specially targeting nutrition and food companies as they are primarily focused on offering products with extra added health benefits, owing to the growing popularity of plant-based protein products and increasing number of health conscious consumers across the world.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Pulse Protein Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global pulse protein market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the pulse protein market based source (beans, chickpeas, yellow peas, lentils, lupin, and others), nature (organic and conventional), form (isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates), application (food & beverages, infant nutrition, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and sports & energy nutrition), across seven regions.

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food and Beverages team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

