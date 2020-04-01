Pulse Systems Completes Management Transition

CONCORD, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Systems, LLC announced today the concurrent retirement of CEO Herb Bellucci and the appointments of Geoff Hall as CEO and Chris Buresch as CFO.

Founded in 1998, Pulse Systems has over 20 years of experience as a leading supplier of medical device components and sub-assemblies. Specializing in precision laser machining and other processing services, Pulse Systems offers expert solutions for customers' product development needs. The company's manufacturing services include laser cutting, laser welding, CNC machining, electropolishing, nitinol shape setting, microblasting, and cleanroom assembly.

We would like to thank Herb Bellucci for his 12+ years of service in leading Pulse Systems through a tremendous period of growth. Herb has been an excellent steward of the business, and we wish him the best as he enjoys retirement with his family in San Diego.

We also welcome Geoff Hall (CEO) and Chris Buresch (CFO) as the business continues to expand and pursue a long-term strategic vision.

Geoff and Chris previously served as CEO and CFO at Precision Wire Components — now known as TE Connectivity. Both Geoff and Chris bring significant leadership and operational experience in both the finished medical device and medical contract manufacturing sectors. With over 45 years of combined industry experience, we are excited to have Geoff and Chris join the leadership team at Pulse Systems.

With this transition, Pulse Systems is positioned for strong growth and a continued focus on customer service and commitment to quality.

For more information please visit www.pulsesystems.com.

