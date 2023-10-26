PULSEDATA STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH KEY APPOINTMENTS ACROSS PRODUCT, MARKETING AND GROWTH

Newly Established Leadership Roles Reinforces Exponential Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseData, a pioneering force in healthcare data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions focusing on predicting the progression of chronic kidney disease and related cardiorenal comorbidities, is pleased to announce three strategic additions to its executive team. These appointments reflect the company's dedication to enhancing its leadership and expertise as it continues to drive innovation in healthcare. The new executives are Paul Quindry, Senior Vice President of Product Development; Mari Mescolotto, Chief Marketing Officer; and Bob Pirtle, Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Success. They will all report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dean Panovich, contributing their wealth of experience to propel PulseData's product roadmap and growth initiatives.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate once more with these exceptional, high-performing, seasoned healthcare executives," said Dean Panovich, CEO of PulseData. "The addition of Paul, Mari, and Bob will create a world-class growth team for product, marketing, and sales. With their collective expertise, PulseData gains not just a growth team, but a combined 60 years of healthcare experience and 30 years of expertise in Value-Based Care (VBC) and Data Analytics. This infusion of talent, in conjunction with our existing PulseData leadership team, will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to revolutionize healthcare through AI and machine learning solutions. PulseData is at an exciting juncture as we continue to grow and empower healthcare organizations through machine learning helping them deliver better care through data."

Meet the Key Appointments:

Paul Quindry - SVP of Product Development

Paul Quindry, with a remarkable 25-year career in healthcare, will spearhead product management at PulseData. His extensive experience in bringing analytic products to market has enabled organizations to deliver high-value care to their populations. Paul's work spans across payers, health systems, and large employers, and his passion lies in creating products that enhance the health and well-being of individuals while addressing inefficiencies in the healthcare system.

Before joining PulseData, Paul held key roles at industry-leading healthcare organizations, including Optum and 3M. During his tenure at Optum and 3M, Paul successfully launched products designed to assist payers in optimizing provider networks and performance. Moreover, at 3M, he introduced an analytics platform that hospital systems utilized to reduce readmissions and complications. Beyond his professional endeavors, Paul serves as an active board member at Camp Circle Star, a camp dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities in the St. Louis area.

Mari Mescolotto - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Mari Mescolotto takes the helm of PulseData's marketing department, where she will leverage her expertise to drive brand awareness and market presence. Her appointment marks a significant step in elevating PulseData's presence in the healthcare sector. With more than 15 years of marketing experience in the healthcare industry, Mari's strategic thinking, creativity, and results-driven approach have earned her respect in the field. She is renowned for her ability to develop and execute marketing strategies that resonate and drive business growth. Most recently, Mari served as the Chief Marketing Officer for AMC Health. Before that, she led marketing efforts at Independent Living Systems, further solidifying her expertise in the healthcare sector.

As CMO, Mari will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of PulseData's marketing efforts, including brand strategy, digital marketing, social media, and close collaboration with Paul Quindry on product marketing and Bob Pirtle on partnership marketing to accelerate growth initiatives.

Bob Pirtle - SVP Sales and Client Success

Bob Pirtle brings over two decades of healthcare business development leadership to PulseData, where he plays a pivotal role in driving the company's success by overseeing business development and account growth efforts. Bob's responsibilities include nurturing strategic relationships with various healthcare organizations, such as payers, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), hospitals, physician organizations, and healthcare service channel partners.

Before joining PulseData, Bob played a crucial role in leading business development for AMC Health and 3M. During his tenure at 3M, he supervised the development, deployment, and maintenance of multiple commercial and Medicaid value-based care programs, positioning 3M as a strategic analytics and consulting resource. He also served as an Executive Director for Centrus Health Kansas City, contributing to the strategic vision and growth of the organization, ultimately impacting the care of over 150,000 individuals across multiple value-based care contracts. Bob's unwavering commitment to excellence and deep understanding of healthcare make him a guiding force for PulseData's growth objectives, ensuring the company's continued leadership in the evolving healthcare landscape.

About PulseData:

PulseData (www.pulsedata.io) is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions specializing in predicting the progression of chronic kidney disease and related cardiorenal comorbidities. The company's innovative technology harnesses the power of individual medical data and translates scientific research into precise algorithms, enabling accurate predictions of kidney and chronic disease development. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge, PulseData has positioned itself as a trusted partner at the forefront of value-based care. As the technological layer that accurately aligns at-risk patients with proactive, multidisciplinary care, PulseData consistently demonstrates its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare landscape.

