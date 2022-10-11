Pulte Homes Announces Its First Active Adult Community in Denver

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, continues its expansion in Denver with its first active adult community in the market, Hilltop at Inspiration. Part of an age restricted, master-planned development for adults 55 and older, this new home community is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

"After announcing our return to Denver last year, we are excited to introduce our first active adult community in Aurora,” said Glenn Nier, vice president of operations for PulteGroup’s Colorado division. "New homeowners at Hilltop at Inspiration will have the opportunity to create a home that is uniquely personalized at our professional design center and enjoy exclusive resort-style amenities and activities in the community.”

Comprised of 106 single-family homes, Hilltop at Inspiration will offer five ranch-style home designs with unfinished basements, ranging in size from 1,830+ to 2,696+ sq. ft. with 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3.5 bathrooms and 2-3 car garages. Filled with ample natural light, open design features and a central gathering room, floor plans will also include flexible living spaces, with options for a finished basement, den and covered deck.

Part of the Inspiration master-planned community, Hilltop at Inspiration will have plenty of amenities for an active lifestyle. Beginning at Hilltop Club, a resort-style facility that is exclusive to residents, active adults will find something for every interest, including a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, pickleball, bocce ball, tennis courts, parks and walking trails. When it’s time to mix and mingle with neighbors and friends, Hilltop Club events include live music, happy hours and viewing parties to cheer on the Denver Broncos football team.

Hilltop at Inspiration is conveniently located in Aurora, just five miles from downtown Parker, 28 miles from downtown Denver and 24 miles to Denver International Airport – a trip made easy with an entrance to E-470 just around the corner.

Active adults interested in learning more about Hilltop at Inspiration should visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/colorado/denver/aurora/hilltop-at-inspiration-210977 and join the VIP Interest List to be the first to hear about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions and more. Additionally, please call 720-594-4226 or send an email to colorado@pulte.com for more information.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005459/en/