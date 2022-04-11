PulteGroup Again Named One of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third largest homebuilder, today announced it has been named among the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, ranking #43, up from #75 in 2021. This is the second consecutive year PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list.

"Being included on the Best Companies to Work For list for the second year in a row is a testament to the deliberate investment we make in each other and our organization,” said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. "The commitments we make to our people go beyond just great pay and benefits to providing work that moves them, opportunities to grow and being a company that brings them pride. I am very proud to share this recognition with the 6,500 colleagues who make our organization great.”

The 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

In the Great Place to Work® survey, 93% of PulteGroup’s employees said PulteGroup is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, PulteGroup’s employee survey results showed:

97% of employees were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.

95% of employees said management is honest and ethical in their business practices.

95% of employees are proud to tell others they work at PulteGroup.

"Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and Covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

This latest recognition follows several other recent workplace achievements for the company. In 2021, PulteGroup was named among the Best Workplaces for Parents™ (#47), Best Workplaces for Women™ (#30), Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (#54), and 100 Best Companies to Work For® (#75) by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. The company also made its debut on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® list last year, ranking third.

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, PulteGroup, Inc.

