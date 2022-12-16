Pultegroup Announces Brandon Jones, Senior Vice President – Field Operations, to Leave the Company

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third largest homebuilder, announced today that Brandon Jones, Senior Vice President - Field Operations, has been terminated and will leave the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Jones’ departure follows an independent investigation that determined he had violated the Company’s Code of Ethical Business Conduct.

PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall will assume Mr. Jones’ responsibilities on an interim basis.

About PulteGroup

