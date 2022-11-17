PulteGroup Announces Expansion of Innovative Construction Group Operations into South Carolina

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced the unveiling of its subsidiary Innovative Construction Group’s second off-site solutions manufacturing operations in Florence, South Carolina. Focused on single-family and multi-family wood framed construction, this facility will expand ICG’s production and distribution capabilities to meet growing demand in the Southeast.

"Part of the Company’s ongoing expansion of the ICG platform, we are excited to open our newest off-site production facility,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. "This facility increases the scope of ICG’s manufactured framing solutions to serve new home construction in South Carolina, including PulteGroup’s communities in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head, Rock Hill and Columbia.”

The Florence operation integrates cutting-edge technology, automation and intellectual property exclusive to ICG to deliver a comprehensive range of framing solutions. Designed to enhance production efficiency and build quality, ICG provides design services, wall panels, roof trusses and floor systems, and on-site installation to provide a fully integrated shell construction process.

"Opening a facility in South Carolina was a natural next step to expanding the ICG platform as it allows for collaboration with our operations in Florida, while extending our offerings and services to several new housing markets,” said Ryan Melin, Co-Founder and President of ICG. "With this expansion completed, we are excited to shift focus towards further vertically integrating our operations.”

