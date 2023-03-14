|
14.03.2023 14:51:00
PulteGroup Board Terminates 2nd Executive Amid Management Social Media Scandal
Michelle Hairston, Senior Executive of PulteGroup, Terminated Nearly One Week After Unreleased Brandon Jones Bot Report
The Pulte Family Calls for Release of Bot Report
ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, the founding family of Fortune 500 PulteGroup Inc, issued the following statement after a 2nd Executive of current CEO Ryan Marshall's was terminated, nearly one week after the unreleased probe into incoming COO Brandon Jones:
"Late last week, the PulteGroup Board of Directors' Compensation and Management Development Committee complied with a request made by former director William J. Pulte to remove terminated Senior Executive Michelle Hairston from the PulteGroup corporate website, as it presented a false representation to the public."
"This compliance request made by PulteGroup's Founder's protégé followed CEO Ryan Marshall's non-compliance with the same request transmitted earlier in the week."
Top Executive Michelle Hairston was terminated by Fortune 500 homebuilder, PulteGroup, after co-piloting the investigation into disgraced incoming COO, Brandon Jones. Hairston has also overseen a recent wave of layoffs at Pulte Homes.
Marshall's Management kept Hairston listed as a "Senior Vice President, Human Resources" on PulteGroup's website for over 30 days post-termination, according to SEC documents filed by General Counsel Todd Sheldon who too finds himself under scandal after attempting to scrub the Internet of his Twitter account.
"While we applaud the Board of Directors for finally taking down the website that falsely listed Ms. Hairston as an active executive, when CEO Ryan Marshall would not, and that confused PulteGroup shareholders and employees; the departures of Top Executives Brandon Jones and Michelle Hairston (the #2 and #3 executives) show that Current CEO Ryan Marshall has a chronic management problem that needs to be fixed immediately by the Board of Directors," said William J. Pulte of The Pulte Family.
Pulte continued, "Specifically, executives at PulteGroup should no longer be participating in harassment, bullying, corruption, retaliation, or vendettas toward employees, shareholders, our family, or others. This was a great company, and we intend on making sure it returns to its widely respected greatness."
CEO Marshall's hand-picked #2, Brandon Jones, was caught running a multi-pronged network of fictitious Twitter accounts ("bots") to harass prospective Pulte Homes homeowners and the Pulte family, which led to his termination.
The Pulte Family and relevant authorities will continue to investigate PulteGroup's Management team for the benefit of the general public, shareholders, and Pulte Homes employees.
Timeline of PulteGroup Management Scandal
The Pulte Family
William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and his namesake and grandson William J. Pulte (b. 1988) successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-PulteGroup family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy has over 3 million followers on Twitter and 1.7 million on Instagram, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), the Pulte's work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pultegroup-board-terminates-2nd-executive-amid-management-social-media-scandal-301771597.html
SOURCE The Pulte Family
