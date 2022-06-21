PulteGroup Gifts New Mortgage-Free Home to Wounded Army Veteran in Tennessee

United States Army Specialist Christopher Lewis was presented with the keys to his new, mortgage-free Centex home during a special dedication ceremony last month. Located in the Rucker Landing community in Murfreesboro, Lewis was selected to receive the home through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program.

"It was a great honor for us to build this home for the Lewis family and welcome them to the Rucker Landing community,” said Melanie Hemingway, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Tennessee Division. "We hope this home provides a happy, comfortable retreat for Specialist Lewis, his wife Kayla and their three children as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.”

During the dedication event, the Lewis family arrived as part of a processional parade, led by first responders and local veterans’ groups, with neighbors and community members lining the streets. Country singer Mindy Miller kicked off the ceremony with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem before representatives from PulteGroup, the city of Murfreesboro and the local chamber of commerce gave brief remarks. Specialist Lewis was then presented with the keys to enter his new home for the very first time.

As an extra surprise for the Lewis family, their new 2,700 square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was fully furnished, thanks to Pulte’s interior design team and the generous support of its vendors. The home was dedicated in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans.

This is the second Built to Honor home dedicated in Tennessee. Over the last decade, PulteGroup has worked to thank the nation’s veterans by providing the gift of homeownership. Later this year, the program will deliver its milestone 75th mortgage-free home in Dallas, Texas.

