PulteGroup Honors Two Veterans with New Mortgage-Free Homes in Orlando

On August 19, the EverBe community in Orlando became the site of new beginnings for two American heroes. PulteGroup, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, presented two deserving military veterans with keys to their new mortgage-free homes, transforming their service into the solid foundation of a bright future. The homes were awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, which supports veterans injured during their term of service.

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Kaia Santana and U.S. Army Sergeant James Burse and their families were the grateful recipients of these custom built homes. The summer heat couldn't cool the spirits of those gathered for this heartwarming event, which concluded with a surprise reveal of the homes' backyard pools, leading to an impromptu celebration splash.

"It's so gratifying to know that we are appreciated for our sacrifices," said Master Sergeant Santana, visibly moved by the thoughtful details in her new home. Santana, who served 19 years with deployments in Greece, Guam, Japan, and Iraq, found her children's bedrooms personalized with a drafting table, a karaoke stage, and a Marvel-themed room.

Sergeant Burse, a nine-year veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was equally touched by the personal touches in his new home, which included Georgia Bulldogs memorabilia and a signed jersey from the football team he coaches. "This is a huge blessing for me and my wife. Now we can focus on starting a family," he beamed.

During the dedication ceremony, Clint Ball, Division President for PulteGroup, expressed the company's gratitude in saying, "We're so humbled and grateful for your selfless service on behalf of our country."

This event marks another milestone in PulteGroup's ongoing commitment through its Built to Honor® program. These two homes mark the 88th and 89th homes gifted by PulteGroup since its inception in 2013. The Santana and Burse homes were built in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes, a national nonprofit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans.

The new homes include personalized features to accommodate the veterans' families' unique interests and needs and surprising elements like swimming pools and customized living spaces. For Master Sergeant Santana, who recently completed a culinary arts program and accepted a position at Walt Disney World, the home represents a new chapter in her life. For Sergeant Burse, who works with Operation Barnabas to assist veterans with homelessness and suicide prevention, it means a safe place to live and the opportunity to start a family.

PulteGroup's Built to Honor® program continues to significantly impact the lives of veterans and their families, creating spaces where they can thrive and build their futures.

