25.04.2023 12:54:09

PulteGroup, Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $532.26 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $454.72 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $3.58 billion from $3.15 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $532.26 Mln. vs. $454.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.

