25.07.2023 12:46:32
PulteGroup, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $720.35 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $652.44 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $4.19 billion from $3.88 billion last year.
PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $720.35 Mln. vs. $652.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.21 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q2): $4.19 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.
