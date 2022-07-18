PulteGroup Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in 2022

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced it has been named among the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This year the company ranked #33, up from #54 in 2021. This is the second consecutive year PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list.

"We are honored to be included on the Best Workplace for Millennials list for the second year in a row and are proud to be recognized as a place where millennials want to work,” said Michelle Hairston, senior vice president of human resources at PulteGroup. "As millennials represent about fifty percent of our employees, their happiness and satisfaction are vital to achieving our goals. We are committed to providing work that moves them, trust that empowers them, and opportunities to grow their careers at PulteGroup.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list is highly competitive as Great Place to Work® measures confidential employee feedback from America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, representing more than 6.1 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. To determine this year’s list, results were evaluated and weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace to millennials.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation,” says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work®. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work.”

This latest recognition follows several other workplace achievements for the company. Earlier this year, PulteGroup was named #43 among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. In 2021, PulteGroup was named #47 among the Best Workplaces for Parents™ and #30 for Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. The company also ranked third on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® list last year.

